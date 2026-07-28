Litigation Highlights

The state filed its response to the RNC’s motion for preliminary injunction in RNC v. Griswold. In that case, the RNC is challenging a Colorado law that allows individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in Colorado, to vote in Colorado.

The Delaware Department of Elections produced several hundred documents in RNC v. Albence, the RNC’s NVRA records lawsuit. The parties settled the case last month and the RNC is now reviewing the documents produced by the Department pursuant to the settlement.

The RNC filed a motion to intervene in Unidosus et al. v. Byrd to help defend the Florida SAVE Act, a comprehensive election integrity bill that strengthens the security, transparency, and reliability of Florida’s election system.

The RNC filed its opening brief with the Georgia Supreme Court in Fulton County Republican Party v. Fulton County Board of Commissioners, and the County has filed its response. In that case, the RNC is supporting the Fulton County GOP’s suit against the Fulton County Board of Supervisors for refusing to appoint the Republican nominees to the Board of Elections. The RNC’s reply brief is due on August 6.

In RNC v. Benson, the court held a hearing on the RNC’s and Michigan Secretary of State Benson’s cross motions for summary disposition on July 23. In that case, the RNC is challenging new rules issued by Secretary Benson that restrict election challengers and make it harder for citizens to observe the election process.

The RNC obtained seal logs and other records related to chain of custody procedures for absentee ballot drop boxes in Burlington County, New Jersey. The County produced the records after the RNC sued under the New Jersey Open Records Act. The documents obtained by the RNC reveal that the County failed to follow its own procedures during the 2025 election in the State.

A Pennsylvania court granted the RNC’s and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s application for leave to intervene. In that case, the RNC intervened to defend Pennsylvania’s closed primary law.

The Commonwealth filed its reply brief in support of the Attorney General’s demurrer in RNC v. Virginia State Board of Elections. In that case, the RNC is challenging a Virginia law that allows individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in Virginia, to vote in Virginia.