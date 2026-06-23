Litigation Highlights

The Arizona Attorney General filed a reply in support of summary judgment in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs I. In that case, the RNC is defending the state’s new protocol for removing voters from the Active Early Voting List (i.e., the list of voters who automatically receive mail-in ballots) if they don’t cast an early ballot in any election over two election cycles and don’t respond to a follow-up notice.

The RNC settled its National Voter Registration Act lawsuit against the DelawareDepartment of Elections on favorable terms after the Department agreed to produce list maintenance records it wrongfully withheld.

The RNC filed a pair of cases in Fulton County, Georgia, and Gwinnett County, Georgia, challenging members on the Board of Registration and Elections for unlawfully creating new absentee ballot drop-off locations beyond the drop boxes authorized under Georgia law.

In Georgia, the district court in the SB 202 cases denied the plaintiffs’ preliminary injunction motion targeting the state’s line warming prohibitions. In that case, the RNC is helping to defend Georgia’s election integrity legislation.

A North Carolina judge approved a consent judgment between the RNC and the North Carolina State Board of Elections that requires the Board to comply with statutory obligations and remove individuals from the voter rolls who have self-identified in response to a jury summons that they are not U.S. citizens.

In Red Wine & Blue v. Larose, the RNC filed an amicus brief in support of an Ohiolaw that requires applicants to provide documentary proof of citizenship before receiving a voter registration application at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The RNC was previously denied intervention in this case.