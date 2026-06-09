WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters announced findings from a public records request by the New Jersey Republican Party and the RNC that uncovered hundreds of noncitizens on New Jersey’s voter rolls and evidence of ballots cast in elections.

Read the FULL STORY here.

“Noncitizens in a key blue state were on the voter rolls for years — and some even voted in prior elections, according to documents obtained via public records request.

The New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) requested voter rolls from all 21 counties in the Garden State and found multiple instances of noncitizens seeking naturalization asking to be removed from the rolls, claiming they were unknowingly registered to vote. Most were registered as Democrats...

One noncitizen, who the county said was removed from the rolls in 2015, voted several times in 2000 and 2001, and in the 2008 general election. Another voted in a primary election in 2005 and a municipal election in 2000...

“RNC Chairman Joe Gruters says the group found hundreds of noncitizen registrants in New Jersey who are likely only the tip of the iceberg, but that New Jersey and other Democrat-run states are unwilling to disclose information about their voter registration list maintenance processes. The organization has requested that information from 48 states.

‘I mean, it’s really incredible because here the Democrats are saying that, you know, noncitizens never vote, [that], this is a non-issue, but every county we’re finding people that are self-reporting now, and I’m glad we’re doing these records request because it’s really eye-opening, because this is just the people that have self-reported,’ Gruters told Fox News Digital.

‘You want a democracy that’s secure and elections that are free and safe and that people can depend upon, and people have full confidence in,’ he said.

The RNC in 2024 made a full-throated election integrity push to ensure, one that continues to this day, according to Gruters.

He told Fox News Digital that the group is ‘bringing the hammer down’ and that it has ‘boots on the ground’ across the country to ensure even more diligence in November.

‘We have staffers already in 17 states working on these issues to make sure that, like I said, it goes back to having a safe and secure election that’s free and fair,’ he said.

The Republican Party of New Jersey is currently conducting analysis on the documents.

‘We have just begun our analysis and already uncovered hundreds of instances of non-citizens placed on New Jersey’s voter rolls over the past few years. With more records still outstanding, these findings are likely only the beginning,’ Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon said. ‘In New Jersey, there is currently no reliable process to consistently identify non-citizens who have been registered to vote. This undermines confidence in the system and highlights the need for stronger safeguards to ensure only eligible voters are registered...’”

Background:

The New Jersey Republican Party recently launched an Election Integrity Task Force to research, identify, and fight for solutions to address irregularities in election systems throughout the state.

The RNC recently secured a key election integrity victory in Bergen County, New Jersey and is suing New Jersey for violating public records law and withholding public records.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com