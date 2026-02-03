KEY MESSAGE : A midterm convention to showcase the historic achievements of President Trump and Republicans this past year could be a gamechanger to help drive turnout in this fall’s elections, which is why the RNC the voted to change its rules to set the stage if the President calls one.

The RNC is incredibly excited about the possibility of hosting a ceremonial midterm convention to highlight what President Trump and Republicans have been able to accomplish this year.

Previously, the RNC’s rules were based around holding a convention every four years. This rule change allows the RNC to hold a midterm convention if President Trump chooses to do so.

That’s why this past week at the RNC’s Winter Meeting, the committee’s members unanimously amended its rules to allow for a midterm convention.

This amended rule allow the RNC to convene a special ceremonial convention outside of a presidential election cycle — including the possibility of an America First midterm convention-style gathering aligned with President Trump’s vision for energizing the party this fall.

Previously, the RNC could only call a convention every four years to coincide with a presidential election year.

Specifically, RNC members amended Rule 13 – the RNC rule that says how the party calls a convention.

If the President wants to host a convention to highlight the great work his administration has done for the American people, the RNC is ready.

RNC Chairman Gruters: “The RNC is more focused and energized than ever to win in 2026. Every RNC member I have talked to is excited about President Trump’s idea to hold a midterm convention — and the chance to highlight Republicans’ historic accomplishments this past year. The Republican Party is ready to fight, win, and deliver results for the American people in the midterms.”

