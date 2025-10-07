WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Gloucester County New Jersey Republican Party successfully challenged their County Clerk’s unlawful ballot changes:



“New Jersey voters deserve fair and secure elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Democrats in New Jersey secretly redesigned the traditional ballot design to make it harder for voters to choose their candidates. A judge agreed the redesign violated the law — yet another example of Democrats trying to game the system.”



Background:

The RNC supported the Gloucester County New Jersey Republican Party’s lawsuit challenging their County Clerk’s unlawful ballot redesign.

This redesign was a deliberate effort to undermine county GOP efforts. After all, the Gloucester County Democratic Committee admitted that they believe the column ballot might hurt Democrat voters.

Clerk James Hogan secretly redesigned the ballot to group candidates by office instead of displaying the candidates in columns by political party.

On Friday, Gloucester County judge ruled the redesign violated state law.

The Judge ordered the County to reimburse the county GOP $26,000 for advertising costs urging voters to “Vote Column A” in anticipation of a proper ballot format.

This case follows a similar lawsuit in Cumberland County last year, where the county GOP also challenged Democrat-led ballot changes.

Since the ruling did not include an order directing the County Clerk to correct and reprint these ballots, the GOP has filed an application for an emergency appeal.

