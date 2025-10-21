WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC backed America First Legal’s petition to stop non-citizens from voting in federal elections:



“Only American citizens should vote in American elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “For too long, loopholes in our voter registration system have made it possible for non-citizens to register to vote. That’s unacceptable. The RNC is committed to restoring trust in our elections by ensuring that only eligible American citizens can register to vote.”



Background:

The current Federal Voter Registration Form allows individuals to simply self-attest that they are American citizens without providing proof — potentially allowing non-citizens to register to vote.

The petition urges the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to require documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC), such as a U.S. passport, state-issued Real ID, official military ID, or a government-issued photo ID that confirms citizenship when filling out the form.

Requiring proof of citizenship at registration would strengthen election integrity, uphold federal law banning non-citizen voting, and help restore public confidence in the fairness of U.S. elections.

This filing is part of the RNC’s ongoing work to safeguard election integrity and stop non-citizen voting, including efforts in New York, Vermont , Ohio, and Wyoming to ensure only eligible voters are on the rolls.

The RNC’s comment follows President Trump’s Executive Order from earlier this year enforcing the citizenship requirement for Federal Elections, which the RNC has defended in court.

