WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC filed suit against Burlington County, New Jersey for their failure to produce public records related to election administration:



“New Jersey voters deserve transparency in how their elections are conducted,” said Chairman Gruters. “Burlington County’s refusal to provide basic public records undermines voters’ confidence in the election process. The RNC will hold election officials accountable and make sure every ballot is handled lawfully and securely.”



Background:

The RNC sued the Burlington County Board of Elections for refusing to release public records about ballot drop boxes, including custody logs and security footage.

Chain-of-custody logs document how ballots deposited in drop boxes are collected, transported, and received — key safeguards for transparency, accountability, and security.

In August, the RNC requested these records under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act (OPRA), which guarantees public access to government documents.

The Board failed to properly respond and withheld chain-of-custody logs while claiming no video was available, prompting legal action.

This lawsuit follows a similar action in July when the RNC sued the New Jersey Division of Elections under OPRA for failure to produce records on voter roll maintenance and voting machines.

