WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republican National Committee (RNC) released the following statement after filing a lawsuit in New Jersey against the Division of Elections for failing to produce records on voter roll maintenance and election integrity.



“The people of New Jersey deserve to have transparency and accountability in their elections,” said Chairman Michael Whatley. “State officials are slow walking access to records about voting machines and voter roll maintenance. The RNC is taking legal action because the people of New Jersey have a right to know that their elections are being run fairly, securely, and in full compliance with the law.”



Background:

The RNC filed a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey against the Division of Elections for failure to comply with its public record obligations under OPRA (Open Public Records Act).

OPRA is the New Jersey’s open records law, which requires state and local government entities to produce records to the public.

Earlier this month, the RNC requested seal log data from voting machines used in the state’s June primary election and information about voter roll maintenance from the Division of Elections.

The RNC is sending a letter to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation into the New Jersey Secretary of State’s violation of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) for failing to provide records pertaining to the state’s voter list maintenance system.

The RNC also is sending a letter to the New Jersey Secretary of State demanding an explanation for the State's failure to comply with federal law.

New Jersey has ignored the RNC’s requests for transparency, blocking the RNC’s ability to verify voting machines and ensure that voter rolls are being maintained.

