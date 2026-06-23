WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit challenging a Nebraska law that allows certain people who have never lived in the state to vote in Nebraska elections.

“Nebraska’s Constitution is clear: voters must live in Nebraska,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “This law tries to get around that requirement by allowing people who have never lived in the state to vote. The RNC is fighting to stop it and ensure Nebraska elections are decided by Nebraska voters only.”

Background:

The RNC, alongside Nebraska voters Jack Riggins and Pamela Dingman, is fighting to stop a Nebraska law that allows certain U.S. citizens who have never lived in Nebraska (or even in the United States) to vote in Nebraska elections if a parent is a registered Nebraska voter.

The RNC is suing Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen to ensure Nebraska’s elections are decided by eligible Nebraska voters only and not people who have never lived in the state.

This lawsuit does not affect military members or overseas voters who previously lived in Nebraska and remain legally eligible to vote under state and federal law.

This lawsuit is the latest step in the RNC’s proven record of successfully defending voter eligibility requirements nationwide, including a recent major victory in a North Carolina case that stopped non-residents from voting in the state’s elections.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com