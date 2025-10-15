WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC filed a lawsuit against Hawaii’s Chief Election Officer, after he refused to provide information on the state’s voter roll maintenance procedures:



“Hawaii citizens deserve to have confidence that their state is properly maintaining voter rolls,” said Chairman Gruters. “Hawaii has a legal obligation to provide this information and is blatantly breaking their own law. Hawaii citizens deserve to know if their election officials are cleaning their voter rolls as required by law, which is why the RNC is suing.”



Background:

In March, the RNC submitted a public records request to Hawaii’s Office of Elections asking for records on the state’s voter roll maintenance procedures required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).

Under the NVRA, states must permit the public to inspect records showing how voter rolls are maintained.

Despite this legal obligation, the Office of Elections refused to say whether it has any of the records the RNC requested.

Beyond Hawaii’s obligations under the NVRA, the Office of Elections must comply with Hawaii’s own public records law, which requires disclosure when federal law mandates public access.

The RNC is suing to force the Office of Elections to produce these records as required by Hawaii law.

This lawsuit builds on the RNC’s largest ever nationwide records requests to 48 states and D.C. for information on voter roll accuracy from earlier this year.

