Voice of the Plains

Voice of the Plains

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP's avatar
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
3h

Hawaii - also manipulated by the corrupted South Dakota grown Bpro/Knowink Total Vote software.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Voice of the Plains
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture