WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC)sued Delaware’s State Election Commissioner for refusing to provide voter list maintenance records as required by law.

“Delaware voters have a right to know if their state has accurate voter rolls,” said Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters. “But instead of being transparent, Delaware’s election officials are refusing to provide records on how they remove ineligible voters as the law requires. If a state chooses to block the public from knowing how they maintain their voter rolls, the RNC won’t hesitate to go to court.”

ON BACKGROUND:

Last year, the RNC launched its largest ever records request, sending public records requests to 48 states and the District of Columbia seeking documents on how they maintain their voter registration lists. The RNC requested documents on how each state removes voters that have died, changed addresses, moved out of state, or are non-citizens. Under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), states are required to maintain records about how they ensure voter lists are accurate and provide these records to the public when requested.

As part of that effort, the RNC requested records from the State of Delaware, which has failed to comply with the law and make this information public. The RNC’s request to Delaware went unacknowledged for months; after repeated follow-ups, Delaware sent only a voter file of inactive voters with no explanation for removals. In July, the RNC notified Delaware it was violating the NVRA by failing to provide these records.

The RNC filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, specifically asking the court to compel Delaware to provide the records the RNC requested as required by law.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com