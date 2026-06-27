WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) sued Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold for allowing certain non-residents who have never lived in the state to register and vote in Colorado elections.

“Yet again, Democrats are trying to let people vote in a state where they’ve never lived,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Jena Griswold is ignoring Colorado’s Constitution and allowing non-residents to cast ballots in Colorado elections. The RNC is fighting these unconstitutional schemes across the country, and we’re suing to stop this one.”

Background:

Today, the RNC, Congressman Jeff Crank, and Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Sheri Davis sued Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

The lawsuit challenges a Colorado law and election policy that allow certain people who have never lived in Colorado - and in some cases have never lived in the United States - to vote in Colorado elections.

Colorado’s Constitution is clear: voting is reserved for Colorado residents.

Griswold’s policy allows people to vote based solely on the past residency of a parent, guardian, or spouse, despite never having lived in Colorado themselves.

The lawsuit seeks to strike down Colorado’s unconstitutional “never-resident voter” law and stop its enforcement.

The lawsuit also seeks the removal of ineligible never-resident voters from Colorado’s voter rolls.

This lawsuit builds on the RNC’s successful record defending voter eligibility requirements across the country, including a major victory in North Carolinastopping non-residents from voting and a recent lawsuit challenging a similar policy in Nebraska.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com