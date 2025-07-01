WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement after the RNC, in partnership with the Republican Party of Arizona (AZGOP), filed a lawsuit challenging Arizona’s unconstitutional law permitting individuals who have never lived in the United States to register to vote in the state.



“Arizona’s elections should be decided by Arizonans, not by individuals who have never lived a single day in this country,” said Chairman Whatley. “Democrats want to cheat in our elections by allowing votes from people who have never established legal residency. The RNC is defending the rights of Arizona voters to stop this unconstitutional law in its tracks.”



Background:

The Republican National Committee (RNC), in coordination with the Republican Party of Arizona (AZGOP) is suing the Secretary of State of Arizona Adrian Fontes and challenging A.R.S. § 16-103(E), which permits individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in Arizona, to register to vote.

This statute violates the Arizona Constitution, which clearly states that only bona fide residents of the state are eligible to vote in Arizona elections.

Allowing individuals who have never lived in the United States to register to vote dilutes the voting power of lawful Arizona voters.

