WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after a Florida district court dismissed a challenge to the state’s “exact match” safeguard, which the RNC defended in court:



“Florida’s commonsense safeguards verify voter information and protect elections from fraud,” said Chairman Gruters. “The RNC is stopping far-left Democrats from sowing chaos in our elections and ensuring that every ballot is secure.”



Background:

The RNC, alongside the State of Florida, defended Florida’s election integrity protections in Florida Rising Together v. Byrd, where a district court dismissed claims against the state’s “exact match” requirement.

Florida’s “exact match” requirement ensures voter registration applications match records in the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) or Social Security Administration (SSA) databases.

The RNC has successfully worked with the State of Florida to defend this litigation and other commonsense ballot safeguards from Democrat attacks.

As a result, Florida’s “exact match” requirement remains in place, continuing to protect elections from fraud.

