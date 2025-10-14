WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters issued the following statement after a New Jersey court ordered election officials to fix their unlawful ballot design ahead of November’s elections:



“Democrats in New Jersey tried to secretly redesign ballots to make it harder for voters to choose Republican candidates, but the court made clear they cannot ignore state election law,” said Chairman Gruters. “The RNC was proud to support Gloucester County Republicans in their fight to get these ballots reprinted.”



Background:

The RNC supported the Gloucester County Republican Committee in their lawsuit against County Clerk James Hogan over his unlawful ballot redesign.

On Friday, a New Jersey appeals court ruled that the County Clerk’s ballot layout broke several state election laws, which clearly require ballots to be arranged in party-based columns.

The ruling ordered officials to fix and reprint ballots before early voting starts on October 25.

This win follows similar RNC-backed challenges in New Jersey and across the country, where Democrats have tried to manipulate ballot designs for political advantage.

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@stgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota