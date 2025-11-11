WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on Veterans Day:



“Today we honor and remember the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to defending our freedom,” said Chairman Gruters . “Thanks to President Trump, the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits has been cut nearly in half, tens of thousands of homeless Veterans have been housed, and the VA is processing record numbers of disability claims. While Democrats spent weeks blocking pay for our troops and risking slowdowns in Veterans’ services, President Trump and Republicans are putting Veterans first by cutting red tape, expanding care, and keeping America’s promise to every Veteran.”



Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman