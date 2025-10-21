WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement marking the third week of Democrats’ government shutdown.



“Democrats have kept the government shut down for three weeks to appease their far-left base,” said Chairman Gruters. “While they march with radicals at ‘No Kings’ rallies waving Communist propaganda and preaching about ‘equality,’ federal law enforcement and other workers are going without pay. Democrats supported a clean, bipartisan resolution just seven months ago, but now they’re inflicting pain on servicemembers, veterans, women, and families across the country.

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota