WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after an active shooter opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:

“Last night’s attempted assassination of President Trump and members of his administration is the inevitable result of a radicalized left that has normalized political violence,” said Chairman Gruters. “Democrats can issue all the hollow calls for ‘unity’ they want, but their actions tell the truth — they’ve repeatedly blocked funding for DHS and the very law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting Americans. You cannot inflame division, undermine public safety, and then pretend to stand for peace. Until Democrats fully fund our security, their words are worthless.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com