WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on the Virginia Attorney General debate:



“Tonight’s debate reminded Virginians just how unfit Jay Jones is for office,” said Chairman Gruters. “Voters deserve an attorney general they can trust, not one with a criminal record who talks about putting ‘two bullets’ in the head of his political opponents. Jones’ violent rhetoric isn’t an isolated incident — it’s a reflection of the Democrat Party’s growing embrace of extremism. It’s shameful that Democrats like Abigail Spanberger and Tim Kaine continue to endorse him. By standing with Jones, Spanberger has shown she’s perfectly comfortable with political violence, just like the Democrat Party she represents.”



