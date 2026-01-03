WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters issued the following statement regarding the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

“For years, narcoterrorist Nicolas Maduro flooded our country with deadly drugs while Democrats and Joe Biden projected weakness and allowed America’s enemies to operate with impunity,” said Chairman Gruters. “Under President Trump, that era of weakness is over. Thanks to his strong leadership, Maduro’s attack on our country has been stopped, and justice is being delivered. President Trump campaigned on destroying narcoterrorists and restoring American strength – and once again he is keeping his promises.”

