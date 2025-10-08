WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on the two-year anniversary of the October 7th attacks:



“Two years ago under the Biden administration, Hamas terrorists carried out a series of horrific attacks in Israel, killing and wounding thousands of innocent Israelis and leading to a costly and bloody war,” said Chairman Gruters. “Now, thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the return of Israeli hostages and an end to the bloodshed is possible. President Trump’s groundbreaking Gaza peace plan has gained international praise and been hailed as a game changer by foreign leaders around the world. The contrast with the past four years could not be clearer. President Trump is restoring America’s leadership on the world stage and continuing to deliver peace through strength.”

