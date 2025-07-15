WASHINGTON D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s selection of JD Vance as his Vice-Presidential nominee.



“In the last four months of the 2024 campaign, I personally witnessed what a fantastic choice the President made by selecting JD Vance as his running mate," said Chairman Whatley. “JD is not only our Vice President, he is one of the Republican Party’s most effective messengers, a thought leader in the MAGA movement, and the embodiment of the American dream. That’s why I am grateful that in addition to his day job, Vice President Vance agreed earlier this year to serve as the RNC’s Finance Chair this cycle, where he is playing a vital role in building the Republican war chest for the 2026 midterms.”

