WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania:



“One year ago, America witnessed an attempt to end President Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania. By the grace of God President Trump survived, and has been given the opportunity to serve God and the United States as our 47th President. As we mark this anniversary, we remember Corey Comperatore — the heroic husband, father, and firefighter who lost his life while shielding his family from gunfire — and remain grateful that President Trump survived. As we reflect on that day, we are reminded of the enduring American values of faith, family, and freedom which unite us all.”Paid for by the Republican National Committee

