WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled in Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections:



“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a major win for election integrity and basic accountability,” said Chairman Gruters. “Federal law is clear: Election Day should be the deadline for ballots to be received, which is why the RNC filed an amicus brief supporting Congressman Bost’s challenge to Illinois’ ridiculous practice of counting ballots received up to two weeks after an election. Today, the Court confirmed candidates can challenge unlawful election procedures in their own races – a key step toward ending this unlawful scheme.”



Background

In July 2024, the RNC filed an amicus brief at the Supreme Court in support of Congressman Bost’s lawsuit. Illinois law requires election officials to count mail-in ballots received up to two weeks after an election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day delays results, creates confusion, and erodes public trust in our elections.

In 2022, Congressman Mike Bost sued to block Illinois’ practice of counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day, arguing it violates federal law requiring elections to be decided on Election Day.

After lower courts dismissed the case, the Supreme Court ruled that as a candidate, Bost has standing to challenge Illinois’ unlawful election procedures going forward.

The RNC is fighting to enforce federal law requiring ballots to be received by Election Day. In November, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the RNC’s lawsuit, Watson v. RNC, where the Court will decide on the merits whether Mississippi’s law that allows the counting of ballots received after Election Day conflicts with federal law. Last year, the RNC intervened to help defend President Trump’s election integrity Executive Order which directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day deadline.



###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com