WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement following Senator Markwayne Mullin’s confirmation hearing:

“Senator Mullin has served our country with distinction, from a decade in the United States House of Representatives to his service in the Senate,” said Chairman Gruters. “Throughout his time in Congress, he has been a strong advocate for border security and immigration enforcement, backing key legislation like the Laken Riley Act, the SAVE America Act, and the Working Families Tax Cuts. Along with his commitment to secure our homeland, Senator Mullin plans to ‘bring peace of mind and confidence to the agency,’ building on President Trump’s America First immigration policies. Senator Mullin has represented Oklahoma with integrity and will bring that same leadership to securing our border, stopping the flow of illegal drugs, and holding illegal aliens accountable for their crimes.”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

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