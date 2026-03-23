Statement on Senate Democrats Blocking Bill to Keep Men Out of Women’s Sports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after 41 Senate Democrats voted against protections for women’s sports:

“Men should not compete in women’s sports,” said Chairman Gruters. “It is unfair, unsafe, and a direct assault on equal opportunity for female athletes. President Trump has made it clear that women’s sports are for women, but Senate Democrats voted to let men take roster spots, playing time, championships, and scholarships away from female competitors. Democrats are rejecting basic fairness and abandoning the very women they claim to support.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com