WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after 37 Senate Democrats voted to keep the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shut down:

“Senate Democrats are deliberately prolonging a DHS shutdown that is now entering its second month — leaving TSA officers and federal agents to work without pay while they continue cashing taxpayer-funded salaries,” said Chairman Gruters. “Travelers are waiting in hours-long security lines and frontline officers are sleeping in cars to save gas, maxing out credit cards, and asking for donations to stay afloat. Republicans are fighting to fund law enforcement and secure our nation, while Democrats are emboldening terrorists and hostile regimes.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com