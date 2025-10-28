WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after Senate Democrats voted against paying workers during the Democrat-led government shutdown:



“Senate Democrats just voted to block paychecks for our troops, ICE agents, Border Patrol, Capitol Police officers, and their own staff — all while cashing their own,” said Chairman Gruters. “They’re fundraising off a shutdown they caused while millions of Americans go without pay. For three weeks, Democrats have chosen politics over the American people by forcing Americans to work for them while prioritizing $200 billion in benefits for illegal immigrants. Democrats have proven they care more about illegal immigrants than the American people.”



Background:

Senator Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has stated that he will “evaluate” if he will accept his next paycheck, while his staff go without pay.

Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have sent donation requests during their government shutdown.

Representatives Dave Min, D-Calif., and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio., have asked their constituents to chip in to their campaign accounts while federal workers are missing paychecks.

