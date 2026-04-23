WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after 46 Senate Democrats voted against funding for ICE and border patrol:

“Senate Democrats are voting to defund the very officers who keep our borders secure and our communities safe,” said Chairman Gruters. “Over the course of 69 days, they’ve voted more than 16 times to undermine law enforcement, siding with their far-left base over the American people. Instead of backing ICE and Border Patrol, Democrats are choosing to put illegal aliens first. Voters will remember exactly where Democrats stand come November.”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com