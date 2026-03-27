WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after Senate Democrats voted against voter identification requirements:

“Democrats like Chuck Schumer lied to the American people by claiming to support commonsense voter ID laws, while voting against what more than 80% of Americans see as the most basic safeguard to protect our elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “American elections are for American citizens, and that should never be up for debate. The only reason Democrats continue to oppose voter ID is because they want a system where they can cheat.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com