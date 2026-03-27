WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after Senate Democrats voted once again to prolong their shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

“For over 40 days, Democrats have blocked efforts to reopen DHS, forcing TSA agents to go without pay and leaving Americans stuck in hours-long security lines,” said Chairman Gruters. “As this crisis drags on, ICE agents are stepping up to keep airports running and ease disruptions, doing the job Democrats refuse to support. Republicans have repeatedly put forward solutions to end this shutdown and fund law enforcement, but Democrats continue to block those efforts, prolonging a crisis of their own making and leaving Americans to suffer the consequences.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com