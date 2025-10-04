WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters issued the following statement after Senate Democrats voted to continue their reckless shutdown:



“The American people have now endured three days of pain because Democrats are putting illegal immigrants ahead of the citizens they are supposed to represent,” said Chairman Gruters. “The Senate voted again today on a clean Republican bill to fund the government, but 44 Democrats including Chuck Schumer, Jon Ossoff, and Mark Warner blocked it to protect their far-left agenda that includes taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. While Democrats keep collecting their paychecks, veterans, seniors, law enforcement, and working families are left with nothing.”



