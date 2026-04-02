WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after President Trump addressed the nation on Operation Epic Fury:

“Tonight, President Trump spoke directly to the American people and made clear that his administration will always put America First and confront threats head-on,” said Chairman Gruters. “President Trump’s leadership sends a clear message: the United States will not tolerate threats to our security or allow the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to destabilize the region. This is strong, decisive leadership focused on protecting American lives and interests.”

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