WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement as President Trump travels to Pennsylvania to outline his America First economic agenda:



“President Trump has been working to reverse Biden’s inflation crisis from day one,” said Chairman Gruters. “He’s lowered drug prices, cut Biden’s regulations, and driven down everyday costs for families. Gas is under $3, travel is cheaper, and take-home pay is rising thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut Act. President Trump is fighting for the middle class and making America affordable again.”



Background:

Gas prices reached their lowest average price in 1,681 days.

The Everyday Essentials Index — which measures the price of toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, pain medicine, and diapers — fell over the past year.

President Trump’s historic Working Families Tax Cut Act eliminated taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security which will raise Americans’ take-home pay by as much as $13,300 and increase wages by as much as $11,600.

President Trump started “Trump Accounts,” which will provide $1,000 for every American child born between 2025-2028.

