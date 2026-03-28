WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order to ensure Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers receive pay during Democrats’ shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

“After more than a month of Democrats refusing to do their jobs, America’s air travel system was pushed to the brink,” said Chairman Gruters. “Over 60,000 TSA employees have been left without pay because Democrats forced hundreds to quit and thousands more to call out sick as wait times stretched for hours. President Trump is stepping in to fix what Democrats broke, taking action to ensure TSA officers are paid. If Democrats won’t stand with the men and women protecting our homeland, President Trump will.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com