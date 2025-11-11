WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Senate passed a funding bill to reopen the government:



“For nearly six weeks, Republicans have voted to deliver paychecks and food assistance to hardworking Americans while Democrats like Jon Ossoff held the government hostage over healthcare for illegal aliens,” said Chairman Gruters. “Now, after weeks of pain they could have prevented, a handful of Democrats are crawling back to accept the same deal they rejected a month ago — sparking a full-blown meltdown inside their own party. From the start, President Trump and Senate Republicans fought to end this shutdown and minimize its harm. Democrats only caved after their own chaos forced American families to pay the price.”



###

