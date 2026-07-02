Washington D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined Newsmax discussing changes to coordinated campaign spending and the recently confirmed Midterm Convention.

Click HERE to watch the full interview

On the Supreme Court Campaign Finances Victory:

What a great victory for the First Amendment freedom of speech. We’ve been preparing for this. The Democrats have not, and that’s why they’re fighting it so much. It’s just common sense that the parties would be able to coordinate with their candidates.

We will be able to nudge them as we see fit and guide them. But the biggestthing is where it’s all the value is in this ruling. It will allow the parties to spend at the candidate rate, that means the nonprofit political mail rate, that means the lowest possible TV rate. So, our $127 million let’s say that we have right now, we’ll be able to use at that rate. So, you can times it by three, so our $127 may be worth between $250 and $350 million.

On the Announcement for an Upcoming Midterm Convention:

We obviously have the best showman that’s ever existed in the Republican Party in President Donald J. Trump. We can highlight all the great issues, ideas, policies, people that are fueling this Great American Comeback, and we’re going to be able to showcase all these things to the American people for two solid days.

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RNC Statement on Midterm Convention Announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters issued the following statement after President Donald J. Trump today announced the first Midterm Convention in modern American history.

“This historic Midterm Convention will highlight President Trump’s many accomplishments and unwavering commitment to restoring America,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “This convention will be a Trumpapalooza, where we will showcase the America First agenda, which has delivered the largest tax cut in history and made communities safer. President Trump will unite Republicans around our shared vision, build momentum, and deliver an incredible convention for our Party.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com