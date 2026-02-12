WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after House Republicans passed the SAVE America Act:



“The SAVE America Act should have passed the House unanimously, but Democrats don’t want our elections to be secure,” said Chairman Gruters. “Voter ID, only letting American citizens register to vote, and cleaning up voter rolls are commonsense policies that the American people overwhelmingly support. The only reason to oppose these policies – as Democrats did – is because you want to make our elections less secure and allow non-citizens and ineligible voters to cast a ballot.”



Background:

The SAVE America Act includes basic, commonsense election protections: Requiring proof of citizenship – in person – when registering to vote in federal elections. Requiring individuals to present a photo ID before voting. Requiring states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

Poll after poll shows that the vast majority of American people, including 71%of Democrats strongly support voter ID .

Despite this, 213 House Democrats voted against the SAVE America Act.

