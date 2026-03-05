WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after House Democrats once again voted to shut down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

“At a time of heightened national security threats, House Democrats just voted for a second time against the safety and security of millions of Americans,” said Chairman Gruters. “After allowing millions of illegal aliens to pour across our border, Democrats are standing against securing our country and protecting our citizens from terrorist threats. If innocent Americans are harmed because of the Democrats’ DHS shutdown, the 209 Democrats who blocked funding for our law enforcement will have blood on their hands.”

