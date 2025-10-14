WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the release of all remaining hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7th terrorist attacks:



“The long-awaited release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th is finally happening,” said Chairman Gruters. “For more than two years, these families lived with unimaginable pain and anguish. President Trump fought to bring these hostages home before he even took office, and today, he accomplished what no other world leader could.”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nbc.net

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman