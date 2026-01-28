WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appealsaffirmed the dismissal of the Coalition for Good Governance lawsuit and upheld Georgia’s commonsense election integrity law:



“Secure elections require clear rules and real accountability,” said Chairman Gruters. “Georgia’s law protects voters by ensuring ballots are handled properly, polling places are orderly and secure, and election procedures are followed. Democrats and their far-left allies tried to tear down these commonsense safeguards and undermine confidence in our elections, but the court rejected their baseless challenge. This is a win for election integrity and for every Georgian who expects elections to be fair, transparent, and secure.”



Background:

Far-left groups sued to block key parts of Georgia’s election integrity law (SB 202). SB 202 holds counties accountable for election procedures, strengths prohibitions on ballot observation, permits only election officials to handle ballots, prohibits photography inside polling places, and revises the signature-matching requirement.

A federal district court dismissed the case because the plaintiffs lacked standing.

The Eleventh Circuit affirmed that dismissal, ending this challenge and keeping Georgia’s commonsense safeguards in place.

The RNC intervened in multiple lawsuits challenging Georgia’s election reforms — including voter ID for absentee ballots, drop box rules, stronger accountability for local election officials, and in-precinct voting requirements.

