WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement upon the final House passage of President Trump and Republicans’ One, Big, Beautiful Bill.



“Today is a huge win for all Americans,” said Chairman Whatley. “President Trump and Republicans in Congress are keeping the promises they made to the American people, delivering in this bill the America First Agenda they campaigned on: the largest tax cut in history for middle class and working Americans, permanent border security, and trillions in spending cuts to waste, fraud, and abuse. Every single Democrat in the House and Senate turned their backs on working Americans and voted against these policies, and as RNC Chairman, I will make sure that voters remember that fact next year.”

President Trump and Republicans’ One, Big, Beautiful Bill is a major win for the American people, and it’s now headed to the president’s desk.While every single Democrat voted in lockstep to block tax cuts, border security, and fiscal responsibility, Republicans stayed focused and delivered on President Trump's America First agenda. This bill:

The passing of this bill is proof that President Trump and Republicans in Congress are keeping their promises and putting American Families First. Now, it's time for President Trump to sign the One, Big, Beautiful Bill!

