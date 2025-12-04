WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after federal authorities arrested the suspect responsible for the pipe bombs placed outside RNC and DNC headquarters in 2021:



“For four years, the Biden administration allowed a terrorist to walk the streets while DOJ leadership was busy targeting parents at school board meetings, Catholics at church, and enforcing their DEI agenda instead of getting a potential mass murderer off the streets,” said Chairman Gruters. “We are grateful to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, and the federal law enforcement professionals who prioritized this case and delivered long-overdue answers to the American people.”

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman