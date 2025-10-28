WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters issued the following statement after Senate Democrats voted again to prolong their government shutdown:



“President Trump and Republicans in Congress have fought repeatedly to pass a clean CR and deliver relief to the American families being hurt by this shutdown,” said Chairman Gruters . “Democrats have now voted 13 times to shut down the government — holding American workers hostage because they want taxpayers to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants. Today marks the first day air traffic controllers stop receiving their full paycheck, and every day from here only gets harder for families struggling with gas, childcare, and everyday costs. Democrats would rather side with illegal immigrants than reopen the government for the citizens they were elected to serve. It’s disgraceful.”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman, can be reached at hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdgop.com