WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters issued the following statement after Senate Democrats voted an eighth time to keep the government shut down:

“For two weeks, these 44 Democrats have been withholding pay and benefits for our brave servicemembers and American citizens in need,” said Chairman Gruters. “While Senate Democrats like Ossoff and Gallego shut down the government, President Trump has delivered by paying our troops and protecting the WIC food program for mothers and children.”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman