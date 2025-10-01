WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on the government shutdown:



“Democrats are solely responsible for this government shutdown,” said Chairman Gruters. “Democrats are holding up critical funding for our veterans, seniors, law enforcement, and working families because they want to pass a far-left wish list costing more than $1 trillion. Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and every Democrat that follows them are fighting for health care for illegal aliens, Medicaid fraud, and taxpayer-funded sex changes.”



