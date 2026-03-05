WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after 45 Senate Democrats again voted to defund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

“As Iran-backed threats escalate, Democrats are refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security and the law enforcement officers who protect our country,” said Chairman Gruters. “Instead of standing with those who protect America, Democrats are bending to their extreme, anti-law enforcement base while Iran’s regime threatens American lives. Their shutdown weakens our defenses, puts American lives directly at risk, and plays into the hands of terrorists who want to harm our country.”

