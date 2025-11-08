WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after Senate Democrats voted again to block pay for federal workers during their government shutdown:



“Senate Democrats just voted to block paychecks for air traffic controllers, Border Patrol, ICE agents, Capitol Police, and our troops,” said Chairman Gruters. “They’ve created chaos at airports and across the country — all while cashing their own checks. For more than a month, Democrats have watched Americans struggle while putting politics ahead of the people who protect our nation.”

