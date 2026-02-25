WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement in response to Democrats’ disgraceful conduct surrounding President Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“While President Trump laid out a bold vision for American strength, security, and prosperity, radical Democrats chose division, disruption, and political theater,” said Chairman Gruters. “Instead of standing with the American people, they staged stunts and sideshows to appease the far-left. They couldn’t even bring themselves to stand for the simple truth that the first duty of government is to protect American citizens — not illegal aliens. The so-called ‘rebuttals’ from Abigail Spanberger, Summer Lee, and Alex Padilla were nothing more than crazy rantings from a party that supports illegal immigrants, criminals, and our enemies more than the American people.”

Background:

Following President Trump’s State of the Union, Democrats rolled out a series of competing responses that exposed a party divided, unserious, and obsessed with political theater.

Democrats elevated Abigail Spanberger for their official response despite her record of supporting higher taxes, open borders, soft-on-crime policies, and radical gender ideology.

Radical progressive Summer Lee, backed by Democratic Socialists and a vocal supporter of abolishing ICE, delivered a response for the party’s extreme wing.

Alex Padilla, a far-left immigration activist and open-borders ally, gave Democrats’ Spanish-language response aimed at appeasing activist groups.

Numerous Democrats – including Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin – refusedto stand when President Trump stated that the first duty of government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.

Democrats also refused to stand in support of Anna Zarutska, the grieving mother of Iryna Zarutska, and refused to applaud for Warrior Dividends for our brave servicemembers.

