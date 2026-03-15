RNC Statement on 60,000+ Workers Missing Their First Full Paycheck Because of Democrats’ DHS Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after TSA agents missed their first full paycheck because of the Democrats’ shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

“For the third time in six months, Democrats have forced over 60,000 TSA agents and federal law enforcement officers to work without pay,” said Chairman Gruters. “Their shutdown is exactly what terrorists and the Iranian regime want. So far, 300 TSA officers have quit because Democrats took away their paychecks. Until they end their shutdown, Democrats are directly responsible for the severe staffing shortages and hours-long security lines now gripping airports nationwide.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com